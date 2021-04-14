Aurora Police searching for 11-year-old who didn't come home

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy who left home Tuesday night and hasn't returned.
Jamal was last seen near South Chambers Road and East Mississippi Avenue. As of 2:10 p.m., he still had not returned home.
His parents believe he might be at a friends house nearby.
Police didn't have information on what Jamal was wearing.
Anyone who has seen Jamal or knows where he might be is asked to call (303) 627-3100.
