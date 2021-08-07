Aurora police search for missing 10-year-old boy

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home Friday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso (who goes by Aaron) was last seen in the 1000 block of North Cimarron Circle in the Chambers Heights Neighborhood at around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Police said investigators from the Crimes Against Childrens Unit have been called in to investigate this case. Drones have also been deployed and are conducting an aerial search.

Police said they do not suspect foul play at this time. However, they are concerned because of the length of time he has been missing.

Aaron stands 4'8" tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue swim trunks and black sandals. Aaron only speaks Spanish.

Anyone who sees Aaron or has information about his whereabouts are asked to call 303-627-3100.

