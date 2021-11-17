Aurora police release photos of suspect vehicles in park shooting that injured 6 teenagers

DENVER – Aurora’s police chief said Tuesday that two of the six teenagers shot at a park near Aurora Central High School on Monday will have a long recovery ahead of them as the department released photos of the suspects' vehicles.

Chief Vanessa Wilson said she spoke with the families of those two victims Tuesday morning.

“It looks as though two of these victims will have a long haul ahead of them,” Wilson said. “Their injuries were significant, but thankfully they are with us and they are going to pull through.”

She added that police were still working “a couple of different leads" and hinted that the photos of the suspects' vehicles would be released Tuesday afternoon.

The police department did release photos of two vehicles just before 5 p.m. suspected of being involved in the shooting — a black Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome door handles and a roof rack and a black Chrysler 300 with chrome wheels.

UPDATE - Suspect vehicles identified.



Tipsters can remain anonymous.



Aurora Reward Fund has offered an addt'l $5k reward for a total of $7k!

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of when Wilson spoke at a news conference about a consent decree between the city and attorney general to reform the police department, nor as of 5 p.m. when the department released the photos of the suspect vehicles. Wilson said the parents of the two victims had requested privacy.

The shooting happened after noon Monday at Nome Park just north of Aurora Central High School, which all six victims who were shot attend.

“We are shaken up,”Aurora Central High junior Eduardo Arroyo-Ramirez said. “This is where everyone hangs out during lunch... Just hang out, talk to our friends, talk about school.”

Five of the six victims were taken by ambulances to area hospitals and a sixth victim self-transported himself to the hospital. Children’s Hospital said Monday the three teenagers treated there were reunited with their families.

The victims were identified by the Aurora Police Department as a 14-year-old male; a 15-year-old female; a 16-year-old male; a 16-year-old female; a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

APD said two of the victims were treated with tourniquets by school resource officers who responded to the shooting. Wilson said Monday that investigators believe there might have been suspects in vehicles and on foot and asked for the community’s help in providing possible video from the nearby neighborhood of the suspects.

She said Tuesday that the community has been responsive so far but continue to urge anyone who might not have spoken with police and who had information to come forward and speak to APD investigators or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

In addition to the $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward, Aurora police said the Aurora Reward Fund was offering an additional $5,000 reward.

