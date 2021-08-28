Watch
Aurora police investigating after woman killed in beating

Posted at 11:11 PM, Aug 27, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a woman was beaten to death Thursday.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday the victim is Helene Michelle Brooks, 57. The office reported her manner of death is homicide and she died from blunt force injuries.

Aurora police responded to a report of an assault at 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Emporia Street.

When officers arrived, they found Brooks lying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The department did not have information on a possible suspect.

APD said Thursday there was no threat to the public related to the incident.

Anyone who may witnessed what happend or has information can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

