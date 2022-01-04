Aurora police investigating after 15-year-old girl shot Monday evening

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl was shot in Aurora Monday evening and police are now searching for two male suspects.

The Aurora Police Department said it was investigating the shooting in a 8:44 p.m. tweet. The department said the girl was shot along the 14400 block of E. Colorado Drive, which is near the intersection of E. Jewell Avenue and S. Sable Boulevard.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said two male suspects were seen leaving the area in a large, silver SUV. They have not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.