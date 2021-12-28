Aurora police investigating 3 shootings overnight

AURORA, Colo. — Overnight, Aurora police began investigations into three separate shootings that happened within a few miles of each other and sent four people to the hospital.

Police said they don't believe the shootings are connected.

Shortly before midnight, the Aurora Police Department said it was investigating a shooting involving two women along the 800 block of N. Havana Street. They both had gunshot wounds, but were able to transport themselves to a hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police said on Twitter that its officers were investigating a second shooting along the 100 block of S. Joliet Circle. This is about half a mile away from the first shooting. One man transported himself to a hospital before police arrived. He is in stable condition, police said.

About an hour later, the police department tweeted about officers working at the scene of a third shooting along the 1900 block of N. Blackhawk Street. A man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.

Police have not made any arrests in these shootings.

Anyone who witnessed any of these shootings or has information about them is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.