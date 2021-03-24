Aurora Police investigate deadly hotel shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a Hometowne Suites Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3705 N. Chambers Rd. around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. They found an adult man inside a hotel room who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Officers detained a juvenile male nearby, but say his involvement is under investigation. No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting, but police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about the case can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.