Aurora police investigate attempted kidnapping of 2 girls

AURORA, Colo.— Police in Aurora are investigating an attempted kidnapping of two 12-year-old girls last week.

Police said the girls were near CentrePoint Park at 16299 E. Exposition Drive around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, when a man approached them to try to talk to them.

When the girls ran away, the man chased them and grabbed one of the girls in a bear hug, but two witnesses intervened, and the girls were able to get away.

Police were seeking to talk to the two witnesses and reached out via Twitter for help identifying them. The department later said the witnesses were located.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 30-40 with short black hair. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, black baggy sweatpants, black shoes, and black work gloves with orange stripes.

