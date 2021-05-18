Aurora Police arrest man on attempted murder charge after shooting with serious injury

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department arrested a man accused of a shooting that resulted in serious injuries.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of S. Mobile Way Sunday morning some time before 8:30 a.m. for a family disturbance that led to a shooting.
An adult man was shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, police said Cody Gregory, 23, had been arrested and booked for one count of attempted murder.
No further details were available. The investigation remains ongoing.
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this shooting.— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 17, 2021
Cody Gregory (1/2/98) was arrested and booked for Attempted Murder. Case is now being prosecuted by @DA18th. pic.twitter.com/otrhWLSvUZ