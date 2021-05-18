Watch
Aurora Police arrest man on attempted murder charge after shooting with serious injury

Posted at 6:15 PM, May 17, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department arrested a man accused of a shooting that resulted in serious injuries.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of S. Mobile Way Sunday morning some time before 8:30 a.m. for a family disturbance that led to a shooting.

An adult man was shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, police said Cody Gregory, 23, had been arrested and booked for one count of attempted murder.

No further details were available. The investigation remains ongoing.

