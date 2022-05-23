Aurora mayor criticizes two council members for attending Paris conference on taxpayers' dime

AURORA, Colo. — At the International Making Cities Livable Conference, attendees learn tools that can increase the quality of life for people in a number of areas, such as mental health, housing affordability and urban planning.

“It is a very municipally-focused conference, and it is all about how do we make our cities better,” said Aurora City Council Member Juan Marcano.

Last year, the conference took place in Carmel, Indiana. This year, it took place in Paris, France.

“It's this kind-of learning experience, seeing that it's not just an idea. You can actually take direct action, as an elected official as a local governing body and get the results you want,” said Marcano.

Marcano and fellow Aurora City Council Member Crystal Murillo attended this year's conference in Paris. Despite all the knowledge they’ll be returning home with from France, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling the trip completely unnecessary.

“The optics are bad," Coffman said. "It reflects poorly on the entire city when the taxpayers expect their dollars to be spent wisely. In my view, this was nothing short of a European vacation at taxpayers’ expense."

Each city council member is given $7,000 a year as a travel budget for conferences, meaning the trip was legal.

“Is it right? No. Does it reflect poorly on the city? Yes,” said Coffman.

Based on travel reports provided by the City of Aurora, the trip cost Marcano a little more than $3,000 and Murillo around $5,500.

Marcano says the expense helps provide the City with new ideas. Instead, he says the focus has shifted to a pointless argument.

“The cynicism and the bad faith attacks from hate radio people and from, you know, other elected officials, I don't really give a damn," Marcano said. "This is about serving the people. Our people deserve to, you know, have their local elected officials learn from the best, and I'm bringing back that information so that we can make our city standard for the country."

Coffman says he will be putting forward a proposal to prohibit Aurora City Council members from using tax dollars to pay for international conferences, unless requested by the Office of International Immigrant Affairs, the City or Aurora’s Sister Cities Program.

“If you want to learn about the challenges before us, they're really right here," Coffman said. "You can learn about them right here."