Aurora man suspected of firing gun into neighbor's home taken into custody

AURORA, Colo. — A man suspected of allegedly firing a gun into an Aurora home Sunday morning has been taken into custody after an hours-long SWAT situation.

A family living in the 1300 block of N. Geneva Street in Aurora told police they woke up to the sound of gunfire at 4 a.m. Sunday. Later that morning, the homeowner called the Aurora Police Department to report that multiple bullets had come through a bedroom window. No one was injured at the home, police said.

Officers determined the bullets were fired from the house next door. The Aurora Police Department said officers were familiar with the neighbor, identified as Christopher Gott, because the department has responded to calls involving him in the past.

Gott was allegedly in violation of an Extreme Risk Protection Order warrant, which temporarily prevents individuals who are at high risk of harming themselves or others from possessing firearms. The warrant requires all firearms to be surrendered temporarily.

Aurora’s SWAT team and crisis communicators responded to the home around 2 p.m. to take Gott into custody. They attempted to make contact with him for more than three hours using a phone and a loudspeaker, police said.

During that time, first responders saw Gott holding a gun and said he fired it once while inside of the home, according to the department.

Just before 5:30 p.m., SWAT tried to distract Gott, who was in his backyard, by using a flashbang, but then utilized a K9 to take him into custody.

Gott was treated at the hospital for minor injuries from the dog bite and then released, police said. No one else was hurt during the incident.

Gott was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant. Charges regarding the weapon violations are pending and waiting to be filed with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.