Aurora man sentenced to life in prison for murder of mother in Longmont

DENVER — An Aurora man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him for killing his mother in Longmont in 2018.

On Friday, a Weld County jury convicted Joseph Ribble, 45, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, according to the Office of the Nineteenth Judicial District Attorney

Ribble killed his mother at her home in Weld County, took her vehicle and fled to Texas in July 2018. Authorities in Texas arrested Ribble, and he was extradited to the Weld County Jail in August 2018.

After the conviction, a judge immediately sentenced Ribble Friday to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.