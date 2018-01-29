Aurora man fires at apartment building, shooting multiple apartments

Shooter turned himself in

Sally Mamdooh
6:30 AM, Jan 29, 2018
A man is in police custody after allegedly firing a gun at several apartments in Aurora.

Aurora police said they received a call of shots fired at 5714 North Gibraltar Way at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once officers arrived at the location, a male suspect turned himself in without an incident.

Aurora Police said the male had fired shots from a second story apartment toward other apartment buildings. The stray bullets hit several apartment buildings and officers located damage to property and fortunately there were no injuries.

Aurora police are working with management and the residents at the apartment complex.

The alleged shooter is in police custody. His identity and possible motive haven't been released to the media. 

