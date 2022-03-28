Aurora man arrested in connection to 2020 crime spree in Fort Collins

AURORA, Colo. — A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a multi-day crime spree around Fort Collins in December 2020.

Pedro Ortiz, 42, of Aurora, was arrested on March 14 and faces 25 charges in connection to multiple crimes, which include breaking into vehicles, stealing vehicles, burglarizing properties and more, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

Police said they believe Ortiz committed the crimes over the course of four days.

Ortiz was identified as the suspect in April 2021 after police recovered stolen vehicles in Fort Collins and Commerce City.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond, police said.

Ortiz faces the following charges:



Two counts: First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft ($20,000-$100,000)

Three counts: First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft (Less than $20,000)

Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft (Less than $20,000)

Two counts: Second-degree burglary

Vehicular eluding

Two counts: Theft ($5,000-$20,000)

Two counts: Theft ($2,000-$5,000)

Theft ($300-$750)

Six counts: First-degree criminal trespass

Attempted first-degree criminal trespass

Two counts: Criminal mischief ($300-$750)

Two counts: Criminal mischief (<$300)

Anybody with information on the involved crimes is asked to contact Det. David Lindsay at 970-416-2017.