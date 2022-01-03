Aurora girl, 14, missing since Sunday morning

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 14-year-old girl who left her home early Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department says the girl — only identified by her first name: Taniya — left her home along the 2100 block of S. Waco Street sometime between 3 and 6 a.m. Sunday. Police said a family member saw her before she went to bed.

Police do not know what she was wearing when she left the home.

She has long hair with pink highlights.

No other information was available as of Monday morning.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call 303-627-3100.