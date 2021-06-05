Watch
Aurora fire requires rescue, three being treated for injuries

Injuries do not appear life-threatening
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 23:14:36-04

AURORA, Colo. — Three people are being treated for injuries after being trapped during a fire, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the 10600 block of East Exposition Avenue for a fire at what appears to be an apartment building.

Ladders were used to rescue victims from the second and third floor. Paramedics are assessing three patients with injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

The fire is now under control, but the scene remains active.

First responders ask that the public avoid the area as they've seen vehicles drive over their fire hose as they work.

This story is developing and will be updated.

