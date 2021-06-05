Aurora fire requires rescue, three being treated for injuries

AURORA, Colo. — Three people are being treated for injuries after being trapped during a fire, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the 10600 block of East Exposition Avenue for a fire at what appears to be an apartment building.

Ladders were used to rescue victims from the second and third floor. Paramedics are assessing three patients with injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

The fire is now under control, but the scene remains active.

First responders ask that the public avoid the area as they've seen vehicles drive over their fire hose as they work.

This scene is still very active with many AFR units still on scene.



— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 5, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.