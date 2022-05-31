Aurora fire damages 2 units of multifamily residence

AURORA, Colo. — The families in two units of a multifamily residence in Aurora have been displaced after a fire Monday.

Callers reported a fire at a two-story residence in the 14100 block of East Colorado Drive to 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. The fire was heavily involved when firefighters first arrived.

Two units were damaged from the fire, and AFR said it’s coordinating with the American Red Cross to assist the people who are displaced.

This was the scene when crews arrived in the 14100 blk of E. Colorado Dr tonight.



At approx 9:30 callers reported a fire in this 2-story multi family residence. Heavy fire was showing & crews went to work right away - conducting fire suppression tasks & searches.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/WszwkdHxS8 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 31, 2022

No one inside the units was injured, but a cat was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

