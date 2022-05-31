Watch
Aurora fire damages 2 units of multifamily residence

Aurora Fire Rescue
Posted at 9:22 AM, May 31, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — The families in two units of a multifamily residence in Aurora have been displaced after a fire Monday.

Callers reported a fire at a two-story residence in the 14100 block of East Colorado Drive to 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. The fire was heavily involved when firefighters first arrived.

Two units were damaged from the fire, and AFR said it’s coordinating with the American Red Cross to assist the people who are displaced.

No one inside the units was injured, but a cat was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

