Aurora DMV closed indefinitely for sewage backup in building

AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County Department of Motor Vehicle facility in Aurora will be closed indefinitely because of a sewage backup in the building.

Luc Halestad, a public information officer in Arapahoe County, confirmed Thursday a construction near the facility at City Center Market, located at 490 S. Chambers Rd. in Aurora, caused a sewage backup into the building.

On Friday, the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez said on Twitter the closure was indefinite while crews work to resolve the issue.

The Aurora DMV is closed indefinitely due to a sewage backup in the building. We’re working with the building’s owners to resolve the issue.

Customers with appointments should check their email for more info.

The 24-hr ballot drop box at that location is still OPEN. pic.twitter.com/UhBijF3mAD — Arapahoe Clerk (@ArapahoeClerk) June 10, 2022

County officials confirmed they’re working with the building’s owners on the issue.

Customers with appointments should check their emails for more information. They can also visit the Arapahoe County website to reschedule appointments.

The 24-hour ballot dropbox at the location is still open. Ballots for the primary election are on their way to registered Arapahoe County voters.