Aurora DMV closed indefinitely for sewage backup in building

Arapahoe County
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 10, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County Department of Motor Vehicle facility in Aurora will be closed indefinitely because of a sewage backup in the building.

Luc Halestad, a public information officer in Arapahoe County, confirmed Thursday a construction near the facility at City Center Market, located at 490 S. Chambers Rd. in Aurora, caused a sewage backup into the building.

On Friday, the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez said on Twitter the closure was indefinite while crews work to resolve the issue.

County officials confirmed they’re working with the building’s owners on the issue.

Customers with appointments should check their emails for more information. They can also visit the Arapahoe County website to reschedule appointments.

The 24-hour ballot dropbox at the location is still open. Ballots for the primary election are on their way to registered Arapahoe County voters.

