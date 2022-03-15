Watch
Aurora City Council approves camping ban; ordinance moves to final vote in 2 weeks

Posted at 11:33 PM, Mar 14, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — After months of debate, Aurora moved toward joining other cities like Denver in enacting an urban camping ban during Monday’s city council meeting.

Council members approved the ordinance targeting outdoor encampments in a tie vote Monday night, with Mayor Michael Coffman’s “yes” vote serving as the tiebreaker.

Coffman’s proposed camping ban failed during a vote last year, with city council members split down the middle in a 5-5 vote. This second go-around moves to a final vote in two weeks and will take effect 30 days after that.

Coffman reiterated during Monday's meeting that his ordinance "does not criminalize homelessness,” because there would be no fines or penalties for anyone who is at an encampment as long as they leave when ordered to do so.

The ordinance also required the city to provide people staying at encampments an alternative location to stay, as well as requiring a 72-hour notice before sweeping an encampment.

