Attorneys in Denver protest shooting debate relevance of victim’s right-wing affiliations

Helen H. Richardson/DP
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 10: A man sprays mace as another man fatally fires a gun in Denver, Colorado, on October 10, 2020. The man on the left side of the photo was supporting the "Patriot Rally" and sprayed mace at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, then shot and killed the protester at left. At the time two rallies, one right-wing and one left-wing, were taking place near one another. Police later tweeted that the suspect taken into custody after the shooting was a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 06, 2021
On the day Lee Keltner died, he attended a right-wing rally in downtown Denver with a man who bore a tattoo associated with a far-right group and another who wore the patch of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

During the rally, Keltner’s son referred to a Black man with a racial slur and threatened to “cut (him) up,” according to court filings. He was carrying several knives. And Keltner, 49, was carrying a concealed gun.

But whether a jury should hear that information — and other details about the day — is a nuanced legal question that’s now being debated in the high-profile murder case.

Unlicensed security guard Matthew Dolloff, 31, was charged with second-degree murder after he shot and killed Keltner as Keltner left the rally on Oct. 10. Dolloff is claiming self-defense.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office argued in court filings that some information about Keltner’s political views, and about the character of the people he attended the rally with, should not be allowed as evidence in the case because it is not relevant and is likely to improperly sway jurors.

