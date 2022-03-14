AT&T customers in Denver neighborhood report extensive issues after company ends 3G service

DENVER — Several AT&T customers in the Mayfair neighborhood in Denver have reached out to Denver7, frustrated after weeks of extensive connectivity issues following the company's decision to end 3G service.

They said they’ve been experiencing dropped calls, undeliverable text messages, and spotty data for internet use since late February.

Michael Lewis, who lives in the neighborhood, has both a personal iPhone and a work iPhone with AT&T. He said he began experiencing problems with both after Feb. 22, when AT&T ended its 3G service. However, both of his phones are LTE compatible. Prior to this, he said he has had years of reliable service from the company.

“I had a job interview last week—a really important one—and I had to drive away from my house and take it in a church parking lot,” Lewis said. “That’s not ideal for me, and my ability to function from home. As more and more people are working remotely, it's even more paramount that our phone connections are good.”

Lewis said his connection issues are consistent in his neighborhood, but his phones function normally when he gets beyond about a half-mile from his house. Other neighbors have reported similar experiences.

A spokesperson for AT&T sent us this statement in response to our request:

"We ended service on our 3G wireless networks on February 22. This will help free up spectrum to better accommodate next generation technologies and services. Customers received multiple communications as we worked with them on this transition, including direct mail, bill messaging, emails and SMS message notifications. In a substantial majority of cases, we provided customers with free replacement phones.

We strive to offer flexibility to our customers, allowing them to bring their own devices. Following the end of 3G services, some customers have been unable to use LTE (4G and 5G) devices purchased through a third party or otherwise configured in a way that prevents them from connecting properly. We are working with these customers to make sure they have devices and services compatible for our next-generation technology and services."

Since both of Lewis’s phones are LTE compatible, and both were purchased directly from AT&T, he said these explanations do not address his concern. After spending hours working with AT&T representatives and technicians, Lewis said is now looking at switching carriers after 15 years with the company.

“I’ve got to have a phone that’s reliable,” Lewis said. “They’re not holding up their end of the bargain.”