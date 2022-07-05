Watch Now
At least two detained following Fourth of July party in Boulder

Posted at 9:35 PM, Jul 04, 2022
BOULDER, Colo. — At least two people were detained for questioning following a party in Boulder Monday night, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 17th Street and adjacent streets to break up the gathering.

According to Boulder police, crowds are jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire and setting off fireworks. Several burglaries have also been reported.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

