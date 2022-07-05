At least two detained following Fourth of July party in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — At least two people were detained for questioning following a party in Boulder Monday night, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 17th Street and adjacent streets to break up the gathering.

According to Boulder police, crowds are jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire and setting off fireworks. Several burglaries have also been reported.

Police are in the 800 block of 17th and adjacent streets breaking up large party. PLEASE STAY CLEAR OF AREA. Crowd was jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire, setting off fireworks. A couple burglaries also reported. Two detained for questioning. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 5, 2022

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.