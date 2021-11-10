Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

At least 3 injured in Park County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Department of Transportation
park county accident highway 9.jpg
Posted at 8:27 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 22:27:47-05

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — At least three people have been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 9 in Park County.

The Colorado State Patrol confirmed the call came in at 5:41 p.m. for a crash involving a 2014 Honda SUV and a 2000 Chevy pickup truck on Highway 9 near Alma.

Multiple helicopters were called to the scene for injuries.

Two people were transported by helicopter to St. Anthony’s.

Another person was taken to Summit Medical Center by ambulance.

CSP did not provide information on how seriously anyone was injured or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Highway 9 remains closed between County Road 4 and Alma Placer Sand and Gravel.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather