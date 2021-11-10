At least 3 injured in Park County crash

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — At least three people have been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 9 in Park County.

The Colorado State Patrol confirmed the call came in at 5:41 p.m. for a crash involving a 2014 Honda SUV and a 2000 Chevy pickup truck on Highway 9 near Alma.

Multiple helicopters were called to the scene for injuries.

Two people were transported by helicopter to St. Anthony’s.

Another person was taken to Summit Medical Center by ambulance.

CSP did not provide information on how seriously anyone was injured or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Highway 9 remains closed between County Road 4 and Alma Placer Sand and Gravel.

This story is developing and will be updated.