At least 3 dead, several injured in 2 separate crashes on NB I-25

DENVER — Two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles have killed at least three people and injured several more on northbound Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado Monday afternoon.

Northbound lanes at mile marker 235 near the CO 52 exit and mile marker 243 near the CO 66 exit are shut down. Traffic is being diverted. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

The crash at mile marker 243 occurred around 1:30 p.m. and involves an unknown number of vehicles and left three people dead, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Multiple other people have been transported to the hospital for injuries.

A separate crash at mile marker 235 happened at 2:22 p.m. and involves a semi-tractor trailer and a motorcycle. There is no word on injuries or deaths at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.