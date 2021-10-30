At least 1 found dead at El Paso County home after 911 call

DENVER — An investigation is taking place at an El Paso County home after at least one person was found dead at the residence following a 911 call Saturday morning.

The call came in around 10 a.m. The 911 caller told police that someone at the home, located in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive near the town of Monument, was seriously injured, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

After arriving, police found the deceased person and issued a shelter-in-place alert to residents living within a two-mile radius of the address. A tactical support team was also requested based on "other evidence and observations at the scene," a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the alert was issued out of an abundance of caution as investigators continued “to evaluate the evidence they were finding.”

The alert was lifted about two hours later as law enforcement agencies began to arrive on scene. El Paso County deputies were joined by officers with the Monument Police Department and the Palmer Lake Police Department.

Officials declined to release further details as to the evidence gathered at the scene or the circumstances surrounding the death. They plan to reveal more information at a later time, the spokesperson said.

The cause and manner of the person’s death is still under investigation. It's not known if anyone is in custody or if police are looking for a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.