At least 1 deputy involved in shooting in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an incident that ended with a shooting involving at least one Mesa County deputy.

At 10:49 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center received a call about a suspicious driver who was speeding and swerving on the Interstate 70 Business Loop, according to the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team. The caller said the people in the car appeared to be arguing.

Shortly afterward, a witness said they saw a vehicle that matched the same description on the 400 block of Coronado Court and that a male had pulled a female into the home. The witness said she appeared to be in distress.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to contact the people inside the home and ended up forcing entry, according to the Critical Incident Response Team. Inside, they found a juvenile male, who was removed from the home.

"Ultimately, an officer-involved shooting occurred, with one adult male suspect shot and transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries," the Critical Incident Response Team said on Sunday.

Other details on the shooting, or what led up to it, were not available as of Monday morning.

A woman, who was also in the home, was treated for injuries. Deputies said they believe she was injured before they were able to contact her. The juvenile male had a minor cut on his hand. One deputy had minor injuries, according to the Critical Incident Response Team.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation. As of Sunday evening, there had been no arrests. Witness interviews are underway. Authorities said they believe this was an isolated incident.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is made of representatives of the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Corrections, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information or video of this incident can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 970-242-6707.