Aspen area sends 6 athletes to Winter Olympics

Associated Press
10:28 AM, Feb 1, 2018
aspen olympians | colorado olympians | coloradans in 2018 olympics | pyeongchange 2018 olympics | torin yater wallace

MAMMOTH, CA - JANUARY 19: Torin Yater-Wallace looks on after finishing in third place in the final round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on January 19, 2018 in Mammoth, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Sean M. Haffey
2018 Getty Images

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The Aspen area is sending six athletes to the Winter Olympics.

The Aspen Times reports halfpipe skiers Torin Yater-Wallace and Alex Ferreira, alpine skiers Wiley Maple and Alice McKennis, and cross-country skiers Simi Hamilton and Noah Hoffman will represent the United States at the Winter Olympic Games this month.

All told, the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club is sending nine former athletes to the Olympics this month, including Summit County snowboarder Chris Corning, Eagle snowboarder Jake Pates and Telluride snowboarder Hagen Kearney.

Most of the 2018 Olympians will be en route to South Korea by the end of the weekend, if not sooner. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 9, with the closing ceremony set for Feb. 25.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top