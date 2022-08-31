As the elk rut approaches, Rocky Mountain National Park announces annual closures

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park's annual meadow closure will start Thursday as elk enter their mating season, a time also known as the rut.

Beginning on the first of September, park officials will close travel on foot or horse off established roads and trails from 5 p.m. until 10 a.m. in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow.

The closures will last through Oct. 31.

Park staff explained that this prevents people from disturbing and harassing the elk. During this breeding season, bull elk can become aggressive. In some cases, they will go after people, especially those who get too close.

In September 2017, Colorado wildlife officials had to put down an elk with a history of aggressive behavior after it attacked two women on two separate occasions in Estes Park.

A video from late September 2019 showed a group of people in Estes Park standing close to an elk that ended up charging at them. It also charged at a city worker's vehicle.

Woman attacked by elk on sidewalk in Estes Park

RMNP recommends staying at least 75 feet — or the length of two school buses — away from elk and bighorn sheep. Even if an elk, of any other wildlife, walks toward you, you should still keep that distance, park officials say.

In 2020, park officials extended the timeframe for how long parts of the park would remain closed for the elk rut season due to an increase in visitors approaching the animals in past years. The extension meant the closures would not lift at 7 a.m., as it had in previous years, but rather at 10 a.m.

Park staff are keeping this longer timeframe for this season as well.

Elk live not only in and around RMNP, but across Colorado. The state is home to the largest population of elk — about 280,000 animals, according to CPW.

During the mating season, visitors may hear the bull elk bugling, which attracts females.

The rut typically lasts from mid-September to mid-October, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Elk calling and using spotlights to find wildlife is illegal in the park. If a visitor's actions disturb the animals, they can be cited with harassment of wildlife.