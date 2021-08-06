As school starts in Colorado, here's how to track teen vaccination rates in your neighborhood

As students in Colorado return to school, many are waiting to see how well vaccines will prevent outbreaks within the schools.

In one school district in Arkansas, where vaccination rates are low, more than 800 kids are quarantined less than two weeks into the school year.

School districts in Colorado are not allowed to release vaccination information to the public, and may not even collect that data from students or staff. But families have a number of ways to find out how many 12- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated in their communities.

This map, from the Denver Health and Hospital Authority, shows vaccination rates by age group around the Denver metro area.

Public health agencies also report vaccination data. Data for different age groups can be found for individual counties.

Click here to see Denver's vaccination rate for 12-17-year-olds, and other age groups.

Click here to see vaccination rates for Adams, Araphoe and Douglas Counties.

Click here to see vaccination rates for Jefferson County.