Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

As delta variant spreads, Colorado sees rise in breakthrough COVID infections

Cases among vaccinated people remain low compared to infections among those who have not received shots
items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Worldwide cases of the coronavirus top 3 million
Posted at 10:12 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 00:12:19-04

Priscilla Martinez had just finished eating a tuna sandwich at her desk at JBS USA’s corporate office in Greeley one day last week when a stark realization hit her: She had neither tasted nor smelled the typically pungent dish during the entire meal.

The 35-year-old is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, having received her second dose in March during an employee vaccination drive held by the company, which has been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks.

But now, five months after getting vaccinated, Martinez began developing mild symptoms of the virus — and on Sunday, she tested positive.

“I know I wasn’t immune to it so I wasn’t surprised when I got it,” said Martinez, who feared getting a severe case of COVID-19 because she has asthma. She added, “I feel like if I didn’t have the vaccine I would be really sick right now.”

As the virus’s delta variant became the predominant strain in Colorado this summer, the number of new infections among vaccinated people in the state has increased — raising concerns this version of the virus is breaking through the vaccines’ protection more often than previous strains.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku