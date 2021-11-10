Watch
As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

Brittany Peterson/AP
Connor Sonnenberg, foreground left, and Billy Kinn, foreground right, drink wastewater that was sterilized at the PureWater Colorado Mobile Demonstration using a method that involves carbon-based purification, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Across the U.S., cities are increasingly embracing the idea of sterilizing wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and piping it back into homes and businesses for drinking. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 10, 2021
DENVER (AP) — More places around the U.S., including Colorado, are eyeing the practice of recycling wastewater for reuse in homes and businesses as tap water.

Cities see it as a way to ensure water supplies as their populations grow and climate change intensifies droughts.

A push in the Los Angeles area is moving along with little fanfare two decades after the concept once dismissed as “toilet to tap” faced such pushback it had to be abandoned. Cities are looking at federal funding to help with the projects.

In Colorado, officials are educating residents about the practice with a mobile water recycling exhibit, which is called the PureWater Colorado Mobile Demonstration.

