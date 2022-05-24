Arvada woman scours stores for baby formula, ships it to families in need

ARVADA, Colo. — If Kristen Gustafson can end her day at the post office, it’s a small win.

For the last week, every package she’s sent has been filled with a treasure many parents have had trouble finding — baby formula.

“I literally just felt like I had to do something. I just couldn't stop myself,” said Gustafson.

Gustafson is a real estate agent, but as of one week ago, she’s been helping parents who have been posted about their need for formula in the Nationwide Formula Search Facebook page.

“Today I had a closing and at 120th and Federal, and I calculated how many King Soopers, Walgreens are in between my house and that location, and I just stopped there to take the pictures," Gustafson said. "I know I’m crazy, but it helps."

As soon as Gustafson walks in a store, she posts a picture of what’s in stock at what time and the store's location. If parents respond, she’ll buy what they need and ship them the formula, only charging for the product and cost of shipping.

“Even if you're in a store and you're not able to buy anything, if you can just take pictures and what store you're at, what time, you know, where it's located, and just post the pictures. Either one or two things, you can help someone find something they need, or you can save someone a trip,” said Gustafson.

So far, she’s shipped formula to five other states, but her focus is also on helping local families.

“I encourage you, if you are a local mom and you can't find what you need, join the Facebook group and post what you need," Gustafson said. "There are thousands of moms around the country, dads, grandparents who are ready to help you. We are here to help you, not take away from you."

“I'm just one small little number in an army of people doing it."