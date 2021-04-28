Arvada preschoolers make art that makes a difference

ARVADA, Colo. — A busy day at preschool usually involves making art and making a mess. But at one learning center in Arvada, it’s also about making a difference.

“The Learning Experience and Make A Wish are partnering together to create Art for Wishes,” Rebecca Mall of The Learning Experience Arvada West said.

The art made by the little ones here may still end up on the fridge at home, only this time it’s for a price.

“They’re making them to sell to the parents for donations,” Mall said.

“All the money from your art is going to go to a child that has a really special wish they want to come true,” one of the teachers here explained to a group of students.

The art includes everything from finger painting to vase decorating, to making superhero capes. The center is also accepting donations from the community as well.

“All the donations that come here go directly to the Denver chapter of Make A Wish,” Mall said.

The preschoolers may not fully understanding how they’re helping another child with an illness, but there are lessons here that they can comprehend.

“It’s not about how small you are, it’s about the size of your heart when you’re giving and doing kind things,” Mall said.

‘Art for Wishes’ runs until April 30th. To learn more or donate, head to https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?pg=pfind&fr_id=3848.