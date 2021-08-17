Arvada police shoot person after alleged robbery

DENVER – Arvada Police Department officers shot a person outside a motel near I-70 and Kipling Street Tuesday afternoon after an alleged robbery at a nearby store, according to a department spokesperson.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the I-70 frontage road and Kipling. According to Arvada police spokesperson Det. Dave Snelling, police were initially called on a report of an armed robbery at a nearby Target store.

Snelling said Arvada officers confronted the alleged robbery suspect near the American Motel and shot the person. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, and the person's gender was not revealed.

Snelling said officers were not looking for any other suspects and said no one was hurt in the initial robbery. No officers were injured.

Snelling said he did not know the person’s condition as of 1:20 p.m. Wheat Ridge police said officers were assisting Arvada in the investigation.

