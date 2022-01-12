Arvada police shoot, kill suspect early Wednesday

ARVADA, Colo. — A suspect died following a police shooting in Arvada early Wednesday morning.

Arvada police were along the 6800 block of W. 56 Avenue when a person suspected of stealing a car brandished a large knife, police said. The person was shot by police and died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

W. 56th Avenue is closed between Wadsworth Boulevard and Marshall Street and Lamar Street.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting and two officers are on administrative leave pending the findings of the investigation.

