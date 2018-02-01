Arvada police shoot, kill knife-wielding man in apartment complex

ARVADA, Colo. Police say a wanted man who lunged at officers and a K-9 with a knife was shot and killed.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of 84th Way, which is just east of Wadsworth Blvd.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a suspicious person, according to a press release.

Using a K-9, officers found the suspect in "an enclosed area" of an apartment complex, said Jill McGranahan a spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department.

The man refused to drop his knife and "came at officers and K9 with a knife and officers shot him."

The man had a felony warrant. The department is not releasing details about that offense. He was also under investigation for a restraining order violation, police said.

They have not released his name.

The officers have been placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated. This is standard procedure for shootings involving officers.

This is the second deadly shooting involving Arvada Police officers in two weeks.

Erick Michael Deleon, 25, committed suicide after being wounded by an officer in a shooting on January 14.

Deleon was wanted on a felony domestic violence/stalking warrant in Denver. He fled in his car, crashing it in the Target parking lot in the 5000 block of Kipling, police said.

He then ran from the crash towards the I-70 frontage road. Police said he raised his handgun towards officers and that is when he was shot. He then turned his gun to his head, shooting himself, said police.

Since the beginning of 2018 there have been six shootings involving officers in the Denver metro area.