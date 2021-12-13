Arvada PD asking for help in identifying possible suspect after victim's wallet stolen from their truck

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect after a victim's wallet was stolen out of their vehicle.

In November, someone entered the victim's truck, which was parked in their driveway, and stole a wallet and a pair of binoculars. Within hours, the victim's credit cards were used to make large purchases online and in stores. Attempts to use the cards at other businesses failed.

The known total of charges so far is just under $1,500.

The photos below are from the self-checkout station at the Lowe's store in Arvada, as well as from their parking lot.

Arvada Police Department

The suspect vehicle appears to be a 2012 to 2014 Toyota Tacoma extended-cab pickup truck with a camper shell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arvada PD at 720-898-6900.