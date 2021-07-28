Arvada parks maintenance employee dies after mower overturns in lake

ARVADA, Colo. — A parks maintenance employee with the City of Arvada has died after he was injured on July 22 when a mower overturned in a lake, trapping him underwater.

The city said Joe Herrin was trapped under the water in Birdland Lake at Jack B. Tomlinson Park, located at 51st Avenue and Garrison Street.

The Arvada Fire Protection District (AFPD) and the Arvada Police Department responded and got Herrin out of the water. He was transported to Lutheran Medical Center's intensive care unit. On Wednesday morning, he died of his injuries, the city said.

City officials said they are working to learn more about the incident to ensure it does not happen again. The police department is investigating what caused the mower to overturn. The city said it will use information from the investigation to determine how to improve workplace safety.

"These have been painful and sad times for the City of Arvada, our team members and citizens,” said Arvada Mayor Marc Williams. “We are further saddened by the death of Joe Herrin, who was a valued member of our City team. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife and family, and his teammates and friends."