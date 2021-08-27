Arvada officer mistakenly shoots another officer

ARVADA, Colo. — While the Arvada Police Department was responding to call for a person down, one Arvada officer mistakenly shot another officer.

According to a spokesperson for the Arvada police, a call came in at 6:20 p.m. for person who was down in the 6400 block of 60th Avenue.

An officer came around the corner, senses some kind of threat and fired a shot, which hit another officer, according to the spokesperson.

The officer had a minor injury from the shooting. He was checked out at the hospital and released.

The Arvada Police Department did not release the identities of the officers involved.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.