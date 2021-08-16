Arvada nonprofit that helps teen moms says its stolen van has been found

ARVADA, Colo. — A van that was stolen last week from the Arvada nonprofit Hope House Colorado, which focuses on helping teen moms, has been found, the group said Monday.

Hope House Colorado said the van, which is used for field trips, to pick up donations, and to drive moms around for essential needs, was stolen on Aug. 7. It was found by the Denver Police Department over the weekend and given to the Arvada Police Department, the nonprofit said.

Police said they are checking for damages before giving it back to Hope House.

Hope House Colorado helps teen moms navigate life and become self-sufficient through educational programs and personal growth classes. As of Friday, it had helped 235 moms this year.

The nonprofit's Founder and Executive Director Lisa Steven previously told Denver7 that a man broke in early in the morning on Aug. 7 and stole two iPads, a laptop, and the keys to two of their vans. He returned later and stole one of the vans.

The van is covered by insurance, but it’s unclear how much the organization will be reimbursed.

Less than a month ago, two catalytic converters were stolen from two of the nonprofit's vehicles, Steven said. She said it's not yet clear if the catalytic converter is now missing from the van that was stolen.

Steven is asking anyone who can to pray for their teen moms and donate to their cause. To make a contribution, click here.