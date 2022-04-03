Arvada Kite Festival offers free family fun April 10

The Arvada Kite Festival is happening April 10.

The family-friendly event, which is presented by the Arvada Festivals Commission, will take place at the Stenger Soccer Complex from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It offers attendees the chance to watch kites soar in the sky, or fly their own kites.

Participants can bring their own kites, or buy one at the event.

The event will also feature vendors, food trucks, and kite demonstrations.

The Arvada Kite Festival is one of many events that the city is offering throughout the Spring and Summer seasons.

Scheduled events include movie nights, and a BBQ and craft beer festival.

You can click here to keep up with Arvada's summer event schedule.

