Arvada couple tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

ARVADA, Colo. — A few months after receiving their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an Arvada couple says they believe they caught the virus at Country Jam in Grand Junction.

Chris Biondini and his wife said it was their first concert since the pandemic began in late June.

"It was so much fun. We’ve been on lockdown for over a year," Biondini said.

It's in a sea of country music fans where Biondini believes he and his wife got COVID-19.

"We think where we got it was Country Jam. It was in Grand Junction. It was a three-day concert music festival. There’s 100,000 people there each night," Biondini said.

If the Arvada couple did get the virus at the music festival, they wouldn't be the only ones. The Mesa County Health Department is reporting an outbreak of seven cases at Country Jam the last weekend of June.

The Biondinis tested positive days after the music stopped. It was a surprise to them since the two received their second Moderna shot less than three months earlier.

"I was like, why did I go through the hassle and the trouble?" Biondini said about getting vaccinated.

They don't know what strain of the virus they have, but chances are good it's the delta variant.

"Delta is here," Dr. Michelle Barron said.

Barron is the senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth. She says the delta variant isn't going away anytime soon.

"The part that’s concerning is the delta variant is highly, highly contagious — more contagious than the standard COVID virus we saw at the beginning. Actually 60% potentially more contagious," Barron said.

Colorado is seeing some of the highest rates of the strain in the entire country we just don't know why.

"It may have more virus production and that’s how it spreads faster, but we don’t have a full answer for that," Barron said.

However, Barron says the vaccine still works. While it may not stop the variants, people who are vaccinated are less likely to experience severe illness that leads to hospitalization.

"If you look at who’s being hospitalized, 90% of these people have not been vaccinated and are still getting pretty sick from it. So, getting vaccinated even if you are young and healthy keeps you from ending up in the hospital, especially with these variants that are not to be messed with," Barron said.

In a statement, Jessica Bralish, the director of communications with the Colorado Department of Public Health and environment says: