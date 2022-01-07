Arson suspect arrested after fire at Arc Thrift Store in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — A person suspected of arson was arrested after fire crews responded to a fire at an Arc Thrift Store in Littleton on Tuesday evening.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, South Metro Fire Rescue and the Littleton Police Department responded to investigate smoke at an Arc Thrift Store located along the 1400 block of W. Littleton Boulevard in Littleton. When they arrived, they found that the structure was smoking with active fire inside, according to South Metro Fire.

Nobody was in the store at the time.

SMFR Fire Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was the result of an arson and started to look at surveillance footage from the store.

The investigators identified a suspect who appeared to be responsible for starting the fire and law enforcement arrested the individual, according to South Metro Fire.

SMFR Fire Investigators said the building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from growing and made firefighting safer for responding crews.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect has not been identified.