Arrest warrants issued for two Aurora police officers over use of force, failure to report

AURORA, Colo. — Arrest warrants have been issued for two Aurora police officers as part of a criminal investigation into use of force during a call for trespassing, sources originally confirmed with Denver7 Investigates.

Arrest warrants were issued Monday afternoon for Officer John Haubert and Officer Francine Martinez stemming from the two officers making an arrest while responding to the call at the 3100 block of South Parker Road on July 23, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two sources confirmed to Denver7 Investigates that the male officer was pistol whipping the suspect he was arresting. A single source confirmed the officer was also choking the suspect and using his Taser on the suspect during the arrest.

The arrest warrant for Haubert is for charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing, official oppression and first-degree official misconduct.

The arrest warrant for Martinez is on charges of duty to intervene and duty to report use of force by a peace officer.

The department has not released further details on what happened during the incident.

Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson is holding a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. where she will release more details on the incident and the body worn camera footage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

