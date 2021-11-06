Watch
Arrest made in shooting death of 22-year-old woman in Aurora

Posted at 11:20 PM, Nov 05, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Aurora on Monday.

The woman, now identified as Diana Marie Rease Malone, was found at 1452 N. Kenton St. lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 4, Aurora police officers arrested Daniel Revere Matthew, 35, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police did not release further details in the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

