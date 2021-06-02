Arrest made in deadly Zuni Street shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has taken a man into custody for a deadly shooting on Zuni Street on May 3.

Police arrested Jessie James McGhee, 53, Tuesday evening. He's being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

DPD responded to shooting reported in the 2700 block of N. Zuni St. near the intersection of Speer Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. on May 3.

A few hours later, DPD confirmed the man died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man who died.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.