Arrest made after teen struck, killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash in Kremmling

KREMMLING, Colo. — A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed in a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash in Kremmling early Sunday morning. A suspect has been arrested.

The collision occurred around 1 a.m. on 2nd Street and Park Avenue near the Hotel Eastin building, according to the Kremmling Police Department.

The victim, identified as Juan Pablo Santillan, was found deceased on the west side of the building with severe physical injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

A witness told police that the Hotel Eastin building shook due to some sort of collision.

The suspect vehicle, a Ford Expedition, was quickly located and the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Juan Carlos Flores-Flores, was taken into custody.

Flores-Flores is being charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, failure to remain on the scene of an accident that resulted in death, and failure to report an accident to police.