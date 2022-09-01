Armed man dressed as security guard allegedly robbed E. Colfax Avenue bank

AURORA, Colo. — An armed man in a security guard shirt robbed a bank on E. Colfax Avenue on Tuesday, according to Aurora police, and investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

The Aurora Police Department said around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a man robbed the Commerce Bank, located at 15305 E. Colfax Avenue, while wearing a light blue security guard uniform shirt. He was also wearing a red hat and surgical mask.

The suspect was described by police as being between 35 and 45 years old with a heavy build.

Anybody with information on this crime or the man's identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can be eligible for up to $2,000 as a reward.