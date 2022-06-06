Watch
Arkansas couple goes missing in Alamosa County

Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 06, 2022
DENVER — The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from Arkansas.

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman from Garfield, Arkansas were in Alamosa County the last few days but have not checked in with their Arkansas family, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple is in a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plates 445-SBZ. They are towing a pickup bed camper trailer mounted on a flat-bed trailer.

If you see or have seen the Bowman's please contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office at 719-589-6608.

