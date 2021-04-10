Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office searching for driver who may have witnessed serious crash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who may have witnessed a serious accident on Interstate 25 Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of East Dry Creek Road and southbound I-25 at 8:19 a.m. Thursday for a report of a crash with injuries involving a car and semi-truck. Investigators did not provide further details into what happened, how many people were injured, but said the crash resulted in very serious injuries.

On April 8, 2021, at approximately 8:19 AM, deputies responded to the area of E. Dry Creek Rd and southbound I-25 on a report of an unknown injury accident involving a car vs. semi. pic.twitter.com/pPT3k4ouqP — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 8, 2021

Arapahoe traffic investigators are looking for the driver of a blue Peterbilt dump truck with a blue bed, who they believe may have witnessed the crash. Investigators have surveillance video of the dump truck heading southbound after the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, including the driver of the dump truck, is asked to call Sgt. Gammel at (720) 874-3798 or Investigator Finley at (720) 874-3797.

